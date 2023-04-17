News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
1 hour ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
1 hour ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
2 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
2 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
2 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
Prince Charles enjoying a day at Crowtree Leisure Centre. Re-live the memories.Prince Charles enjoying a day at Crowtree Leisure Centre. Re-live the memories.
Prince Charles enjoying a day at Crowtree Leisure Centre. Re-live the memories.

11 pictures of King Charles meeting people at Sunderland's Crowtree Leisure Centre when he was Prince of Wales

He is days away from being crowned as King Charles lll – but here he is with hundreds of Sunderland people.

By Chris Cordner
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:07 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 12:08 BST

It was 45 years ago this year when Prince Charles was on Wearside for a visit to Crowtree Leisure Centre.

He met the crowds of locals who waited to see him, had a go at bowls, met ice skaters, and met members of the Sunderland branch of the 1st Airborne Association.

We want your memories of the day you chatted to the future king.

First though, have a look through these photos from 1978.

Prince Charles met plenty of locals when he visited Crowtree Leisure Centre 45 years ago.

1. What a day

Prince Charles met plenty of locals when he visited Crowtree Leisure Centre 45 years ago. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Prince Charles meets four year old ice skater Geoffrey Snaith, pictured here with his mother, Iris Snaith.

2. Geoffrey meets royalty

Prince Charles meets four year old ice skater Geoffrey Snaith, pictured here with his mother, Iris Snaith. Photo: se

Photo Sales
Hundreds of people waited outside the leisure centre to meet the prince.

3. Look at the crowds

Hundreds of people waited outside the leisure centre to meet the prince. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Prince Charles had a chat with these people outside Sunderland Leisure Centre.

4. Taking time to chat

Prince Charles had a chat with these people outside Sunderland Leisure Centre. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Prince CharlesSunderlandPrince of Wales