11 pictures of King Charles meeting people at Sunderland's Crowtree Leisure Centre when he was Prince of Wales
He is days away from being crowned as King Charles lll – but here he is with hundreds of Sunderland people.
It was 45 years ago this year when Prince Charles was on Wearside for a visit to Crowtree Leisure Centre.
He met the crowds of locals who waited to see him, had a go at bowls, met ice skaters, and met members of the Sunderland branch of the 1st Airborne Association.
We want your memories of the day you chatted to the future king.
First though, have a look through these photos from 1978.
Page 1 of 3