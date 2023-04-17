He is days away from being crowned as King Charles lll – but here he is with hundreds of Sunderland people.

It was 45 years ago this year when Prince Charles was on Wearside for a visit to Crowtree Leisure Centre.

He met the crowds of locals who waited to see him, had a go at bowls, met ice skaters, and met members of the Sunderland branch of the 1st Airborne Association.

We want your memories of the day you chatted to the future king.

First though, have a look through these photos from 1978.

What a day Prince Charles met plenty of locals when he visited Crowtree Leisure Centre 45 years ago.

Geoffrey meets royalty Prince Charles meets four year old ice skater Geoffrey Snaith, pictured here with his mother, Iris Snaith.

Look at the crowds Hundreds of people waited outside the leisure centre to meet the prince.

Taking time to chat Prince Charles had a chat with these people outside Sunderland Leisure Centre.