Down your Sunderland street: 9 views but decades apart

Burdon Road, Barnes roundabout and more

By Chris Cordner
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

The shop names may have changed, perhaps the street signs and definitely the cars.

But each of these Sunderland roads have kept some of the characteristics they showed decades ago.

From Burdon Road to Sea Road and Crowtree Road to Barnes roundabout, we've got them all in the Echo archives.

We also have views of them as they looked more recently, courtesy of Google Maps.

See if the streets have changed much in your eyes.

Sunderland streets as they looked in yesteryear and again in more recent times.

1. Spot the difference

The street as it looked in 1960 and May 2019 (Google Maps).

2. Maritime Terrace

How the street looked in 1983 and 40 years later, courtesy of Google Maps.

3. Bedford Street

An undated Fawcett Street scene from the Echo archives and one from Google Maps (2019).

4. Fawcett Street

