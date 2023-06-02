Work started last autumn to clear the site in Burdon Road to make way for 265 new homes to be built as part of a drive to have more people living and working in the city centre.

The building was vacated by Sunderland City Council last year after council operations moved to City Hall at Riverside Sunderland.

Although there were some that branded the old Civic Centre as ‘ugly’, the building, which opened in 1970, was nationally regarded as a fine example of Brutalist architecture.

Latest pictures from the old Civic Centre

Its distinctive hexagonal pods with interconnected walkways were designed by acclaimed architect Sir Basil Spence. Another example of this post-war modernist architecture can be seen at the former Gilbridge Police Station, which is reopening as office space called The Yard.

The latest pictures of the Burdon Road site show demolition works to the area around the old council chamber and registry office at the back of the building being cleared.

The new housing which will be built at the site supports the council’s plans to build more than 7,000 new homes within the next ten years.

Properties will be sold under Vistry’s house building brand, Linden Homes and will range from one to four bedroom homes.

The site is being cleared for new homes

The new development also includes a proposal to recreate Saint George’s Square – an area which suffered bomb damage during the Second World War and lost to redevelopment in the 60s – with the Grade II listed Saint George’s House as the focal point.