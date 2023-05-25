News you can trust since 1873
1973 FA Cup: Nine photos of Sunderland's FA Cup homecoming parade as it reached a crescendo

It was one of those nights when you just had to be there to really appreciate it.
By Chris Cordner
Published 25th May 2023, 04:55 BST

And every one of these Sunderland fans was as the FA Cup homecoming parade reached a crescendo in 1973.

Thousands of you have followed our 50th anniversary coverage of that epic Cup run for Bob Stokoe and his team. Here is our final look and this time it shows the scenes as the parade reached its conclusion on the pitch at Roker Park.

We can hear the roars of ‘Sun-der-land’ all over again.

A historic day and thousands were there. Get in touch if you were among them.

1. Such a celebration

A historic day and thousands were there. Get in touch if you were among them. Photo: Sunderland Echo

The open top bus reaches the Barnes roundabout. Look at all of those fans!

2. On parade in 1973

The open top bus reaches the Barnes roundabout. Look at all of those fans! Photo: Sunderland Echo

The homecoming parade with fans gathered at The Wheatsheaf. A day to remember.

3. At the Wheatsheaf

The homecoming parade with fans gathered at The Wheatsheaf. A day to remember. Photo: Sunderland Echo

These fans could barely contain their excitement as they waited for the bus to pass.

4. Having a great time

These fans could barely contain their excitement as they waited for the bus to pass. Photo: Sunderland Echo

