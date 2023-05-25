1973 FA Cup: Nine photos of Sunderland's FA Cup homecoming parade as it reached a crescendo
It was one of those nights when you just had to be there to really appreciate it.
And every one of these Sunderland fans was as the FA Cup homecoming parade reached a crescendo in 1973.
Thousands of you have followed our 50th anniversary coverage of that epic Cup run for Bob Stokoe and his team. Here is our final look and this time it shows the scenes as the parade reached its conclusion on the pitch at Roker Park.
