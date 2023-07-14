News you can trust since 1873
West Wear Street through the decades: A journey from 1935 onwards

By Chris Cordner
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:12 BST

Almost 90 years of one Sunderland street's history is encompassed in this series of Echo archive photos.

It is West Wear Street. What more could you want than a sunset scene, a view of the Argo Frigate, the old Echo building and the 2012 Olympic torch relay.

You want more? How about a 1936 royal visit, a traditional street seller in 1935 and the car park in 1968.

If that's still not enough, have a browse through these scenes and enjoy the nostalgic journey.

A fish seller at the corner of West Wear Street and Bridge Street in 1935.

The Duke of Gloucester leaving the waifs rescue agency in West Wear Street in 1936.

The West Wear Street car park in 1968. It made the headlines back then because some vehicles were being affected by mystery specks landing on them.

