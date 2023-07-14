Nine pictures of life in Sunderland's West Wear Street over the years, covering eight decades of history
West Wear Street through the decades: A journey from 1935 onwards
Almost 90 years of one Sunderland street's history is encompassed in this series of Echo archive photos.
It is West Wear Street. What more could you want than a sunset scene, a view of the Argo Frigate, the old Echo building and the 2012 Olympic torch relay.
You want more? How about a 1936 royal visit, a traditional street seller in 1935 and the car park in 1968.
If that's still not enough, have a browse through these scenes and enjoy the nostalgic journey.