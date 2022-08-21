Going for a pint in Sunderland pubs in 1967 - memories of the British Empire, Bay Hotel or the Argo Frigate
Morris Minors, Hillman Imps and Sunderland pubs when they looked like this. It’s the 1960s!
We have a fantastic collection of colour photos from 1967 to share with you and it shows everything from the Argo Frigate to the British Empire.
The Bay Hotel and the Black Swan are pictured too.
All these photos come to us courtesy of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society and historian Ron Lawson. We thank them for a superb step back in time.
Some of these locals are consigned to the history books while others are still going strong. Let’s raise a toast to them all.
Page 1 of 3