The pubs of Sunderland 55 years ago. Photo: Ron Lawson.
Going for a pint in Sunderland pubs in 1967 - memories of the British Empire, Bay Hotel or the Argo Frigate

Morris Minors, Hillman Imps and Sunderland pubs when they looked like this. It’s the 1960s!

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 11:57 am

We have a fantastic collection of colour photos from 1967 to share with you and it shows everything from the Argo Frigate to the British Empire.

The Bay Hotel and the Black Swan are pictured too.

All these photos come to us courtesy of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society and historian Ron Lawson. We thank them for a superb step back in time.

Some of these locals are consigned to the history books while others are still going strong. Let’s raise a toast to them all.

1. The British Empire

A High Street East scene in 1967. Dos it bring back memories for you? Photo: Ron Lawson.

Photo: Ron Lawson

2. The Blandford

Blandford Street in 1967. Photo: Ron Lawson.

Photo: Ron Lawson

3. The Barnes

A well known Sunderland pub in 1967 with plenty of cars outside. How many of them do you remember?

Photo: Ron Lawson

4. The Bay Hotel

A reminder of a venue many of you loved. What was your favourite moment at the Bay Hotel? Photo: Ron Lawson.

Photo: Ron Lawson

