We have a fantastic collection of colour photos from 1967 to share with you and it shows everything from the Argo Frigate to the British Empire.

The Bay Hotel and the Black Swan are pictured too.

All these photos come to us courtesy of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society and historian Ron Lawson. We thank them for a superb step back in time.

Some of these locals are consigned to the history books while others are still going strong. Let’s raise a toast to them all.

1. The British Empire A High Street East scene in 1967. Dos it bring back memories for you? Photo: Ron Lawson.

2. The Blandford Blandford Street in 1967. Photo: Ron Lawson.

3. The Barnes A well known Sunderland pub in 1967 with plenty of cars outside. How many of them do you remember? Photo: Ron Lawson

4. The Bay Hotel A reminder of a venue many of you loved. What was your favourite moment at the Bay Hotel? Photo: Ron Lawson.