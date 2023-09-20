Sunderland now and then, featuring nine streets as they looked in the past and today
The changing face of Sunderland captured on camera
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Sep 2023, 15:28 BST
Wow what a change. They're the same Sunderland streets but decades apart.
Have a look at these well known Wearside thoroughfares as you know them and back in the day when they looked dramatically different.
We can thank Google Maps and the Echo archives for these views of Low Street, Barrack Street, Hendon Road and more.
We've got 9 views for you but we want your suggestions for more.
Get in touch by emailing [email protected] and tell us about the street you want to see in the spotlight.
