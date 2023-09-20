News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland now and then, featuring nine streets as they looked in the past and today

The changing face of Sunderland captured on camera

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Sep 2023, 15:28 BST

Wow what a change. They're the same Sunderland streets but decades apart.

Have a look at these well known Wearside thoroughfares as you know them and back in the day when they looked dramatically different.

We can thank Google Maps and the Echo archives for these views of Low Street, Barrack Street, Hendon Road and more.

We've got 9 views for you but we want your suggestions for more.

Get in touch by emailing [email protected] and tell us about the street you want to see in the spotlight.

The changing face of these Sunderland streets.

1. Decades apart

The changing face of these Sunderland streets.

Low Street in 1898 and 2023.

2. So much change in Low Street

Low Street in 1898 and 2023.

Cato Street in 1958 and again in 2023, courtesy of Google Maps.

3. Cato Street

Cato Street in 1958 and again in 2023, courtesy of Google Maps.

Two views of the same street, but from 2018 and 1980.

4. Derwent Street

Two views of the same street, but from 2018 and 1980.

