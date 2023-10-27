Sunderland's Mackie's Corner through the decades
So many changes for this Wearside landmark
and live on Freeview channel 276
It may be a small corner of Sunderland but it has so much history.
Mackie's Corner is the place in question and the Echo archives are filled with memories of it - from 1938 onwards.
We caught up with it after the recent Echo story on eight new businesses moving into the upper floor.
It gives us the chance to look back in time.
It was a hive of activity when Sunderland people flocked there to watch entertainment at the Havelock Theatre and Cinema, including in 1941 when the world was at war.
The traffic congestion also featured in the paper including in photos from 1953.
Changes galore but still an iconic landmark
Lorries, buses, cars and trams would jostle for a place.
We have scenes from the 1970s and 1980s and look at the changing shops of the era.
As we move towards the current day, a new generation of business has moved in and given Mackie's Corner a bright new look.
Tell us about your memories of Mackie's Corner in years gone by. Email [email protected]