Sunderland's Mackie's Corner through the decades

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It may be a small corner of Sunderland but it has so much history.

Mackie's Corner is the place in question and the Echo archives are filled with memories of it - from 1938 onwards.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Havelock Cinema was an absolute must-visit venue

It gives us the chance to look back in time.

It was a hive of activity when Sunderland people flocked there to watch entertainment at the Havelock Theatre and Cinema, including in 1941 when the world was at war.

Mackie's Corner with the Havelock on the right of the photo.

The traffic congestion also featured in the paper including in photos from 1953.

Changes galore but still an iconic landmark

Lorries, buses, cars and trams would jostle for a place.

We have scenes from the 1970s and 1980s and look at the changing shops of the era.

How it looked in 1973.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we move towards the current day, a new generation of business has moved in and given Mackie's Corner a bright new look.