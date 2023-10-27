News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Sunderland's Mackie's Corner through the decades

So many changes for this Wearside landmark

By Chris Cordner
Published 27th Oct 2023, 14:04 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It may be a small corner of Sunderland but it has so much history.

Mackie's Corner is the place in question and the Echo archives are filled with memories of it - from 1938 onwards.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We caught up with it after the recent Echo story on eight new businesses moving into the upper floor.

Havelock Cinema was an absolute must-visit venue

It gives us the chance to look back in time.

It was a hive of activity when Sunderland people flocked there to watch entertainment at the Havelock Theatre and Cinema, including in 1941 when the world was at war.

Mackie's Corner with the Havelock on the right of the photo.Mackie's Corner with the Havelock on the right of the photo.
Mackie's Corner with the Havelock on the right of the photo.

The traffic congestion also featured in the paper including in photos from 1953.

Changes galore but still an iconic landmark

Lorries, buses, cars and trams would jostle for a place.

We have scenes from the 1970s and 1980s and look at the changing shops of the era.

How it looked in 1973.How it looked in 1973.
How it looked in 1973.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As we move towards the current day, a new generation of business has moved in and given Mackie's Corner a bright new look.

Tell us about your memories of Mackie's Corner in years gone by. Email [email protected]

Related topics:Sunderland