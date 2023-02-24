Nine shops Sunderland loved and lost - how Mackies Corner, High Street West and Crowtree Road used to look
Name the shop from the past you just had to visit.
It might have been Timpsons for shoes or Hills for books. If it was, it sounds like an enjoyable day of retail therapy.
And we can re-live the memories of them thanks to these 9 photos from the Sunderland Antiquarian Society.
Have a look at Manfields, Evans and Youngs – all names to conjure with and all remembered in the society’s photo archives.
Enjoy the collection and then get in touch to tell us which shop always grabbed your attention in the past.
