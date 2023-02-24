News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Join us in High Street West, Mackies Corner, Crowtree Road, Waterloo Place and more.
Join us in High Street West, Mackies Corner, Crowtree Road, Waterloo Place and more.

Nine shops Sunderland loved and lost - how Mackies Corner, High Street West and Crowtree Road used to look

Name the shop from the past you just had to visit.

By Chris Cordner
2 minutes ago

It might have been Timpsons for shoes or Hills for books. If it was, it sounds like an enjoyable day of retail therapy.

And we can re-live the memories of them thanks to these 9 photos from the Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

Have a look at Manfields, Evans and Youngs – all names to conjure with and all remembered in the society’s photo archives.

Enjoy the collection and then get in touch to tell us which shop always grabbed your attention in the past.

1. Timpsons

A look at Timpsons in High Street West. Did you get your new shoes from there? Photo: Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

Photo: Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

Photo Sales

2. Swinging 60s

Manfield's on Mackies Corner in 1960. Remember it? Photo: Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

Photo: Sunderland Antiquarian Society

Photo Sales

3. Memories in store

The Surplus Supply Stores were in the picture near to The Old Twenty Nine in High Street West. Photo: Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

Photo: Sunderland Antiquarian Society

Photo Sales

4. Back to Bridge Street

Outsize clothes at Evans in this Bridge Street photo from the past. Photo: Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

Photo: Sunderland Antiquarian Society

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Sunderland