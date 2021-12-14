Pictures show massive Liebherr cranes making their way through Sunderland city centre

Six ‘abnormal loads’ of up to 121ft long are being transported to the Port of Sunderland from Deptford.The lorries moved through the city centre yesterday; today, Tuesday, December 14, and the last loads will move tomorrow.

The crane sections are being moved from manufacturer Liebherr to the port for export and include two loads that are 37 metres (121ft) long and one is six metres (19ft) wide.Echo reader Susan Barraclough caught two of the massive lorries on the way.The abnormal loads are traveling under police escorts and are being moved between 9.30am and 3pm to avoid peak journey times.

Drivers care being warned they coukd still could face delays as the sections are transported along Farringdon Road, A1231 Silksworth Row, St Mary's Boulevard, A1018 West Wear Street and High Street East tomorrow.Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, Councillor Claire Rowntree said: "While drivers may experience some delays due to these six large loads, these crane sections have been manufactured here in Sunderland and are now being shipped through our port to their new homes.

"This is an important shipping movement and an impressive physical example of products that have been made right here in Sunderland.""We appreciate the patience of road users. Highways staff are working closely with the police and Liebherr on ensuring that these large loads are transported safely and conveniently to the Port of Sunderland."

The cranes are being moved over three days. Pics: Susan Barraclough

