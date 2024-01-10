So many great scenes from the 90s to 2019

What a place for musical memories. We have got loads of them from The Bunker.

The Echo archives have scenes galore from the Stockton Road venue.

They include the time when the BBC cameras came to The Bunker in 1998 and the year when the stars of an Empire musical paid a visit.

Add in an open day, an awards win from 2010 and a Summer launch, and there's something for all tastes.

1 . Musical memories Hoping these images from The Bunker will strike a chord.

2 . The fight was on in 1998 The fight to save The Bunker was on in 1998. Here are Jeff Devine, libraries and community eductation boss and Coun Ron Hunter receiving the petition to save it from Graham Lee, Ned Buick, Wendy Prodd, Jacqueline Cook and Graham Bowes of The Bunker.

3 . On telly in 1999 Members of the Detached Youth Project, based at The Bunker, were the subject of BBC 2 documentary Young Musicians, Never Too Early.

4 . In the summertime The launch of the City Leisure Summer programme was held at The Bunker in 2004. It included the unveiling of the Sunderland's No. 1 competition for that year, by the 2003 winners Nicola Coxon and Leanne Lawson.