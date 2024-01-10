News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

11 pictures celebrating Sunderland's The Bunker

So many great scenes from the 90s to 2019

By Chris Cordner
Published 10th Jan 2024, 10:41 GMT

What a place for musical memories. We have got loads of them from The Bunker.

The Echo archives have scenes galore from the Stockton Road venue.

They include the time when the BBC cameras came to The Bunker in 1998 and the year when the stars of an Empire musical paid a visit.

Add in an open day, an awards win from 2010 and a Summer launch, and there's something for all tastes.

Hoping these images from The Bunker will strike a chord.

1. Musical memories

Hoping these images from The Bunker will strike a chord.

Photo Sales
The fight to save The Bunker was on in 1998. Here are Jeff Devine, libraries and community eductation boss and Coun Ron Hunter receiving the petition to save it from Graham Lee, Ned Buick, Wendy Prodd, Jacqueline Cook and Graham Bowes of The Bunker.

2. The fight was on in 1998

The fight to save The Bunker was on in 1998. Here are Jeff Devine, libraries and community eductation boss and Coun Ron Hunter receiving the petition to save it from Graham Lee, Ned Buick, Wendy Prodd, Jacqueline Cook and Graham Bowes of The Bunker.

Photo Sales
Members of the Detached Youth Project, based at The Bunker, were the subject of BBC 2 documentary Young Musicians, Never Too Early.

3. On telly in 1999

Members of the Detached Youth Project, based at The Bunker, were the subject of BBC 2 documentary Young Musicians, Never Too Early.

Photo Sales
The launch of the City Leisure Summer programme was held at The Bunker in 2004. It included the unveiling of the Sunderland's No. 1 competition for that year, by the 2003 winners Nicola Coxon and Leanne Lawson.

4. In the summertime

The launch of the City Leisure Summer programme was held at The Bunker in 2004. It included the unveiling of the Sunderland's No. 1 competition for that year, by the 2003 winners Nicola Coxon and Leanne Lawson.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesNostalgiaSunderland