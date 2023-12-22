News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland scenes from 2010 to 2019, and the Christmas Number Ones from each year

Lad Baby, Ed Sheeran and a Sunderland memory or 10

By Chris Cordner
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 12:24 GMT

Let's hit the charts one more time this Christmas for a look at the number ones from 2010 to 2019.

To go with it all, we've selected 10 great festive scenes from the Sunderland Echo archives.

So if you fancy a winter wonderland at Herrington, or Mowbray Park looking magical, it's here alongside Lad Baby, Ed Sheeran and Clean Bandit.

Chart toppers, Wearside wonders and snow. What more could you want.

1. Merriest of memories

Sunderland Minster looks festive in this December 2010 photo. The Christmas number 1 that year was Matt Cardle with When We Collide.

2. Magical Minster in 2010

Sunderland Minster looks festive in this December 2010 photo. The Christmas number 1 that year was Matt Cardle with When We Collide.

Christmas fairy Jenni Beale of Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens with junior fairy Maebh Carey, 5, pictured in the Christmas Grotto at the Museum in 2011. The Military Wives and Gareth Malone topped the charts with Wherever You Are.

3. A fairytale scene in 2011

Christmas fairy Jenni Beale of Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens with junior fairy Maebh Carey, 5, pictured in the Christmas Grotto at the Museum in 2011. The Military Wives and Gareth Malone topped the charts with Wherever You Are.

Such a colourful scene from the Sunderland Christmas lights switch-on in 2012. That's the year The Justice Collective were number one with He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother.

4. Glowing in 2012

Such a colourful scene from the Sunderland Christmas lights switch-on in 2012. That's the year The Justice Collective were number one with He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother.

