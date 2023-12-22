Sunderland scenes from 2010 to 2019, and the Christmas Number Ones from each year

Let's hit the charts one more time this Christmas for a look at the number ones from 2010 to 2019.
To go with it all, we've selected 10 great festive scenes from the Sunderland Echo archives.
So if you fancy a winter wonderland at Herrington, or Mowbray Park looking magical, it's here alongside Lad Baby, Ed Sheeran and Clean Bandit.
1. Merriest of memories
Chart toppers, Wearside wonders and snow. What more could you want.
2. Magical Minster in 2010
Sunderland Minster looks festive in this December 2010 photo. The Christmas number 1 that year was Matt Cardle with When We Collide.
3. A fairytale scene in 2011
Christmas fairy Jenni Beale of Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens with junior fairy Maebh Carey, 5, pictured in the Christmas Grotto at the Museum in 2011.
The Military Wives and Gareth Malone topped the charts with Wherever You Are.
4. Glowing in 2012
Such a colourful scene from the Sunderland Christmas lights switch-on in 2012. That's the year The Justice Collective were number one with He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother.