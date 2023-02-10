A great night out and a spot of dancing thrown in too – it all ads up to memories from Chambers in Sunderland.

We have photos for you from 1998 and they have not been in the public eye for nearly 25 years.

But thanks to Wayne Groves, a DJ at the time, we can re-live those great days once more.

Wayne has shared 10 photos with us and we would love your memories of nights like this.

Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1 . Smiles from the 90s Having fun at Chambers. Photo: Wayne Groves.

2 . A trip back to Chambers Another great view of a 90s night out. Photo: Wayne Groves.

3 . Flashback to 1998 Is there someone you know in this Chambers scene? Photo: Wayne Groves

4 . Friends together Who remembers nights like these at Chambers? Photo: Wayne Groves.