See if you can spot someone you know in this retro collection. Photos: Wayne Groves.
10 pictures from a night out in Chambers in Sunderland 1998

A great night out and a spot of dancing thrown in too – it all ads up to memories from Chambers in Sunderland.

By Chris Cordner
1 hour ago

We have photos for you from 1998 and they have not been in the public eye for nearly 25 years.

But thanks to Wayne Groves, a DJ at the time, we can re-live those great days once more.

Wayne has shared 10 photos with us and we would love your memories of nights like this.

Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Smiles from the 90s

Having fun at Chambers. Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

2. A trip back to Chambers

Another great view of a 90s night out. Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

3. Flashback to 1998

Is there someone you know in this Chambers scene? Photo: Wayne Groves

Photo: Wayne Groves

4. Friends together

Who remembers nights like these at Chambers? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

