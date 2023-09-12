Future Pop Stars Take to The Bunker Stage
Popstars of the future have been taking to the stage at The Bunker.
The pop stars of the future have been making their very first recordings, with a memorable day in a city centre recording studio.
Eleven Year 2 children from Barnes Infant Academy’s singing club recently recorded three songs at The Bunker recording studio in Stockton Road, after developing their singing skills at a school singing club.
The fun-filled session was arranged by singing club leader, teaching assistant Stephen Lowe, who accompanied the pupils on guitar.
“We’ve had a fantastic day and the recording sounds amazing, as it really shows off the hard work they’ve put in at their Singing club," he said. "I’ve been using The Bunker for over twenty five years, so when I had the idea to record the kids, there was only one choice where we should do it.
"I’m so proud of the kids and wanted to document their hard work with a memorable activity for them."
The Bunker recently celebrated its 40th anniversary as the main musical hub in Sunderland.
Every week, groups of young people and older people come into the famous studios to learn, rehearse, record, or perform.
This primary school group was just one of a number of school or community groups who have recently visited, including St Aidan’s Catholic Academy, Grace House and Sunderland Recovery College. Managing Director Kenny Sanger said: “It’s great seeing youngsters coming in to have fun.
"Steve started here as a kid, and now he’s helping to develop the next generation, and I’m so proud that we can be a part of that”.
One of the young singing stars, Lucy, seven, said “I love singing club, I’ve been to every one and now recording our songs today has been just amazing.”
The children had a busy musical day. After the recording session, they made a music video, then rushed back to school to perform a few songs for the rest of the school before taking part in their final performance for their proud grown ups. Any groups looking to record a song in the Bunker studios, or make their own music video, should contact The Bunker on 0191 5671777 or via their website www.bunkeruk.com