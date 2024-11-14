November snow in Sunderland: Enchanting winter wonderlands of the past

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 14th Nov 2024

Let it snow! Weather experts are predicting a spell of winter conditions in just days.

Colder Arctic air could be on the way.

But it’s nothing new for Wearside - and it can even be enchanting as these Sunderland Echo archive images show.

Join us for a look back at snowy scenes from 1962, 1965, 1973, 1996, and 2010.

It might be chilly but Sunderland always looks impressive when the snow arrives in November -as these archive photos show.

1. Enchanting on Wearside

It might be chilly but Sunderland always looks impressive when the snow arrives in November -as these archive photos show. | se

This is how Whitburn looked during the snowy spell of November 1962.

2. Whitburn in wonderland

This is how Whitburn looked during the snowy spell of November 1962. | se

Eight year old Ann Graham and her sister Margaret. 13, huddle together under their umbrella while waiting for a bus in the snow at Grindon, 59 years ago.

3. Waiting for the bus in 1965

Eight year old Ann Graham and her sister Margaret. 13, huddle together under their umbrella while waiting for a bus in the snow at Grindon, 59 years ago. | se

Chilly conditions for this youngster in Mowbray Park on a November day in 1965.

4. Cold in 1965

Chilly conditions for this youngster in Mowbray Park on a November day in 1965. | se

