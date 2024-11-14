But it’s nothing new for Wearside - and it can even be enchanting as these Sunderland Echo archive images show.
1. Enchanting on Wearside
It might be chilly but Sunderland always looks impressive when the snow arrives in November -as these archive photos show. | se
2. Whitburn in wonderland
This is how Whitburn looked during the snowy spell of November 1962. | se
3. Waiting for the bus in 1965
Eight year old Ann Graham and her sister Margaret. 13, huddle together under their umbrella while waiting for a bus in the snow at Grindon, 59 years ago. | se
4. Cold in 1965
Chilly conditions for this youngster in Mowbray Park on a November day in 1965. | se
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.