Met Office forecast suggests snow could be on the way for Sunderland next week

After a mild October and first half of November, temperatures on Wearside are set to plummet next week with the potential for snowfall even at low levels.

Whilst Friday and Saturday will see double digit temperatures of 10 and 12 degrees Celsius, cold weather is expected to move in on Sunday with the mercury dropping below freezing point in the early part of next week.

The Met Office forecast suggests Sunderland may see snowfall next week. | National World

The Met Office forecast for Sunday will see sunny spells with daytime temperatures peaking at seven degrees Celsius before falling to zero overnight.

With winds swinging around to a more northerly direction, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will see day time highs of just five degrees Celsius with temperatures falling to minus one degrees Celsius.

While the Met Office forecast for Sunderland is not currently predicting definite snowfall, they are forecasting 30% to 40% chance of overnight precipitation early next week, accompanied by freezing temperatures.

The forecast for Saturday (November 16) to Monday (November 18) states: “Rain clearing to brighter spells on Saturday. Further outbreaks of rain on Sunday, possibly wintry to high ground and windy.

“Skies clearing overnight on Sunday to bring colder conditions Monday, with frost likely.”

The Met Office’s current forecast for the UK certainly suggests we are likely to see snowfall across the region in the second half of November.

For the period Monday November 18 to Wednesday November 27, the Met Office forecast sates: “Frequent wintry showers are expected, mainly in the north and along eastern and western coasts where exposed to the strong north to north westerly flow.

“Snow is likely to fall to low levels, especially in the north. Many inland areas may be largely dry with lengthy sunny spells, especially where sheltered from the flow.

“However, there is a risk of some more organised areas of rain and hill snow running east across more southern parts.

“The chance of any widespread or disruptive snowfall affecting more populated areas at this stage remains low though.

“Cold everywhere with overnight frost and the strong winds will result in significant wind chill. There is a hint that it may become less cold later in the period, with more of a westerly flow becoming established.”

This is the current Met Office forecast at the time of publication and is obviously subject to change.