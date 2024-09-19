Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This stunning footage shows the intricacy of Sunderland ship launches.

The rare cine clip was recorded between 1962 and 1965 after the building of a Doxford 'J' Engine at the Doxford Engine Works.

Watch as the tanker enters the Wear

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Film footage showing the launch of the tanker North Sands in Sunderland. | North East Film Archive

It shows the launching of the tanker North Sands from J.L. Thompsons yard at North Sands in Sunderland in May 1965.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Match day at Roker Park: Rare footage of the crowds in 1950

After it was launched, workers installed the engine into the massive tanker. The clip is part of a larger 31-minute film, which is one of the jewels of the North East Film Archive.

Workers pictured putting the last-minute touches to the launch of the North Sands. | North East Film Archive

A vast collection of fascinating films

The North East Film Archive library has a vast collection.

Their work is done and the launch of the North Sands is moments away. | North East Film Archive

NEFA officials have previously shared clips of fun at the Seaburn fairground in 1966 and Brian Clough in one of his last matches for Sunderland before the injury which put paid to his playing career.

A huge catalogue of 70,000 items

NEFA has a huge catalogue of over 70,000 items of original film, video tape, and born-digital material. Its team painstakingly preserves, catalogues, and digitises these vital collections of reminders of our past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEFA operates the The Yorkshire Film Archive in York, and the North East Film Archive, in Middlesbrough.

If you have cine film of Sunderland and County Durham in the past, we would love to hear from you. Email [email protected] and tell us more.