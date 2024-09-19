Watch Sunderland's shipyards on launch day in rare cine film from 60 years ago
The rare cine clip was recorded between 1962 and 1965 after the building of a Doxford 'J' Engine at the Doxford Engine Works.
Watch as the tanker enters the Wear
It shows the launching of the tanker North Sands from J.L. Thompsons yard at North Sands in Sunderland in May 1965.
After it was launched, workers installed the engine into the massive tanker. The clip is part of a larger 31-minute film, which is one of the jewels of the North East Film Archive.
A vast collection of fascinating films
The North East Film Archive library has a vast collection.
Its team has painstakingly taken on the task of preserving, cataloguing, and digitising these vital collections of reminders of our past.
NEFA officials have previously shared clips of fun at the Seaburn fairground in 1966 and Brian Clough in one of his last matches for Sunderland before the injury which put paid to his playing career.
A huge catalogue of 70,000 items
NEFA has a huge catalogue of over 70,000 items of original film, video tape, and born-digital material.
NEFA operates the The Yorkshire Film Archive in York, and the North East Film Archive, in Middlesbrough.
If you have cine film of Sunderland and County Durham in the past, we would love to hear from you. Email [email protected] and tell us more.
