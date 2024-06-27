Match day at Roker Park: Rare footage of the crowds in 1950
and live on Freeview channel 276
It’s match day at Roker Park and just look at this fantastic footage from the 1950s.
The North East Film Archive has shared this amazing film which shows fans turning up for a game.
The steps of the Roker End
Flat-capped supporters are seen climbing the stairs in the Roker End, and there’s footage from the match too - with fans in 50s suits, overcoats and headwear watching.
And if that is not enough, have a look at the windswept beach scene and the clip of industrial Sunderland.
The footage was originally taken by Ronald Torbet in the 1950s and it is one of the great pieces of film which has been preserved by NEFA.
Windswept Sunderland on film
The North East Film Archive library has a vast collection.
Its team has painstakingly taken on the task of preserving, cataloguing, and digitising these vital collections of reminders of our past.
NEFA officials have previously shared clips of fun at the Seaburn fairground in 1966 and Brian Clough in one of his last matches for Sunderland before the injury which put paid to his playing career.
70,000 treasures in its archives
NEFA has a huge catalogue of over 70,000 items of original film, video tape, and born-digital material. Its team painstakingly preserves, catalogues, and digitises these vital collections of reminders of our past.
NEFA operates the The Yorkshire Film Archive in York, and the North East Film Archive, in Middlesbrough.
If you have cine film of Sunderland and County Durham in the past, we would love to hear from you. Email [email protected] and tell us more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.