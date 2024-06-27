Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bustle of match day is perfectly encapsulated in this film

It’s match day at Roker Park and just look at this fantastic footage from the 1950s.

The North East Film Archive has shared this amazing film which shows fans turning up for a game.

Fans arriving for a game at Roker Park in the 1950s. Photo: North East Film Archive | NEFA

The steps of the Roker End

Flat-capped supporters are seen climbing the stairs in the Roker End, and there’s footage from the match too - with fans in 50s suits, overcoats and headwear watching.

Supporters wait their turn to climb the steps into the Roker End. Photo: North East Film Archive. | NEFA

And if that is not enough, have a look at the windswept beach scene and the clip of industrial Sunderland.

The footage was originally taken by Ronald Torbet in the 1950s and it is one of the great pieces of film which has been preserved by NEFA.

A look at Sunderland's shipyards is also included in the footage. Photo: North East Film Archive | North East Film Archive

Windswept Sunderland on film

The North East Film Archive library has a vast collection.

NEFA officials have previously shared clips of fun at the Seaburn fairground in 1966 and Brian Clough in one of his last matches for Sunderland before the injury which put paid to his playing career.

Lots of headwear on show among these fans who were watching Sunderland in action. Photo: North East Film Archive. | North East Film Archive

70,000 treasures in its archives

NEFA has a huge catalogue of over 70,000 items of original film, video tape, and born-digital material. Its team painstakingly preserves, catalogues, and digitises these vital collections of reminders of our past.

NEFA operates the The Yorkshire Film Archive in York, and the North East Film Archive, in Middlesbrough.