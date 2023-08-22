We've got golden memories for you and they come from a rare cine film of Sunderland from 50 years ago.

It was carnival time in 1972 when this film was taken and it shows a packed town centre including Binns.

A still from the footage of the carnival procession in 1972.

Seventies fashions are on show as people watch a procession of floats along Vine Place.

Books was all the fashion

They head past the Books, the Sunderland Fashion Centre and turn left past The Beehive.

Look at the crowds near The Beehive.

The film shows a couple dancing on one of the floats and lots of other displays.

We have the North East Film Archive to thank for another glimpse into Wearside's past.

They have preserved the mini movie which was originally taken by amateur film maker Bob Wrightson.

So much more to find on the NEFA website

And this is just a small section of a larger 8-minute cine film which can be found on the NEFA website.

Its team has painstakingly taken on the task of preserving, cataloguing, and digitising these vital collections of reminders of our past.

NEFA officials have previously shared footage of fun at the Seaburn fairground in 1966 and Brian Clough in one of his last matches for Sunderland before the injury which put paid to his playing career.

Why not share your own clips

Fun on the fairground rides at Seaburn in 1966. Picture: North East Film Archive

The archive operates over two regional sites: The Yorkshire Film Archive in York, and the North East Film Archive, based in Middlesbrough.

Brian Clough in action for Sunderland in 1962.

Find out more about its work and collections by visiting www.yfanefa.com

If you have cine film of Sunderland and County Durham in the past, we would love to hear from you, whatever the subject may be.