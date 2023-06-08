News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’

Watch cine footage of Sunderland workers getting the ferry in 1954

Rare cine footage: Re-live the days of the Sunderland ferry in the 50s

By Chris Cordner
Published 8th Jun 2023, 09:17 BST- 1 min read

Here's an insight into a typical working day in 1950s Sunderland.

The Sir Walter Raine ferry is pictured on film, hard at work on the River Wear as streams of people get on board.

Packed on to the decks of the Sir Walter Raine. Photo: North East Film Archive.Packed on to the decks of the Sir Walter Raine. Photo: North East Film Archive.
Packed on to the decks of the Sir Walter Raine. Photo: North East Film Archive.
Most Popular

The sun setting on the River Wear

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Look at the industrial background as Wearside in the 50s is shown in amazing detail, thanks to this footage from the North East Film Archive.

The Sir Walter Raine in 1948.The Sir Walter Raine in 1948.
The Sir Walter Raine in 1948.

The movie was originally made 69 years ago by amateur filmmaker John Percival Staddon and it looks at places and events mainly around the Sunderland and South Shields area.

The superb North East Film Archive has shared a one-minute clip from the original movie which is more than 27 minutes long and can be seen on the NEFA website.

70,000 items in a vast archive

Have a look at this amazing clip which shows the sun setting towards the Wearmouth Bridge.

Sunset on the Wear in 1954. Photo: North East Film Archive.Sunset on the Wear in 1954. Photo: North East Film Archive.
Sunset on the Wear in 1954. Photo: North East Film Archive.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NEFA has a huge catalogue of over 70,000 items of original film, video tape, and born-digital material. Its team painstakingly preserves, catalogues, and digitises these vital collections of reminders of our past.

Seaburn fairground in 1966

It has previously shared footage of Brian Clough in action for Sunderland in 1962 and Seaburn fairground in 1966.

NEFA operates the The Yorkshire Film Archive in York, and the North East Film Archive, in Middlesbrough.

If you have cine film of Sunderland and County Durham in the past, we would love to hear from you. Email [email protected] and tell us more.

Related topics:WorkersSunderland