Watch cine footage of Sunderland workers getting the ferry in 1954
Rare cine footage: Re-live the days of the Sunderland ferry in the 50s
Here's an insight into a typical working day in 1950s Sunderland.
The Sir Walter Raine ferry is pictured on film, hard at work on the River Wear as streams of people get on board.
The sun setting on the River Wear
Look at the industrial background as Wearside in the 50s is shown in amazing detail, thanks to this footage from the North East Film Archive.
The movie was originally made 69 years ago by amateur filmmaker John Percival Staddon and it looks at places and events mainly around the Sunderland and South Shields area.
The superb North East Film Archive has shared a one-minute clip from the original movie which is more than 27 minutes long and can be seen on the NEFA website.
Have a look at this amazing clip which shows the sun setting towards the Wearmouth Bridge.
NEFA has a huge catalogue of over 70,000 items of original film, video tape, and born-digital material. Its team painstakingly preserves, catalogues, and digitises these vital collections of reminders of our past.
Seaburn fairground in 1966
It has previously shared footage of Brian Clough in action for Sunderland in 1962 and Seaburn fairground in 1966.
NEFA operates the The Yorkshire Film Archive in York, and the North East Film Archive, in Middlesbrough.
If you have cine film of Sunderland and County Durham in the past, we would love to hear from you. Email [email protected] and tell us more.