A day in the life of Sunderland in 1963: Shopping, strolling and hard at work

In the summertime: 1960s style in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner
Published 5th Aug 2023, 16:23 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 16:24 BST

The swinging 60s - but what was Sunderland like in the summer months 60 years ago.

We had a look in the Echo archives for a reminder of daily life in 1963.

We found scenes from Mowbray Park, the town centre shops including Woolworths and Radio Rentals, the ferry and Backhouse Park.

So as you ponder on what to do with your summer days, see how Wearsiders did it all 60 years ago.

A 1963 step back in time. Join us.

This conservatory in Backhouse Park was due for demolition in 1963 to make way for extensions to the College of Art - subject to committee approval.

A Summer day in Mowbray Park in 1963.

Shopping Week in Blacketts in the Summer of 1963.

