A day in the life of Sunderland in 1963: Shopping, strolling and hard at work
In the summertime: 1960s style in Sunderland
The swinging 60s - but what was Sunderland like in the summer months 60 years ago.
We had a look in the Echo archives for a reminder of daily life in 1963.
We found scenes from Mowbray Park, the town centre shops including Woolworths and Radio Rentals, the ferry and Backhouse Park.
So as you ponder on what to do with your summer days, see how Wearsiders did it all 60 years ago.
