Cinder toffee, sherbets, jelly babies. Sounds mouth watering doesn't it?

Bag of midget gems please

Let's have a quarter of midget gems and a bag of wine gums - but from Sunderland's past.

Inside Sweet Home Alabama in 2005. Look at the choices.

After all, what could be better than a look back at sweet shops we've known and loved on Wearside.

The choice was almost endless at Sweet Home Alabama in 2012 and 2013.

Penny chews and pick n' mix

The Market Sweet Shop in 2006, Woolworths pick n mix and Candy Man in 2008 might bring back memories.

The Candy Man in St Thomas Street. Sweets galore in 2008.

What about the Joplings sweet bar. Further back in time, there was Marlee's and the Fulwell Road Sweet Shop in 1970 and Maynards and Forbuoys in 1958. Where did you get your penny chews?

Breathe in that sweet shop smell

It's a bag full of memories - and often aromas in the traditional sweet shops of yesteryear.

The Market Sweet Shop was pictured 17 years ago. Does this bring back great memories?

But whether it was fruit salads, cola bottles or flying saucers for you, we want your own recollections.