A mix-up of Sunderland sweet shop memories, including Maynard's, Sweet Home Alabama, Jacky White's
Tuck in: We've got sweet shop memories by the bagful.
Cinder toffee, sherbets, jelly babies. Sounds mouth watering doesn't it?
Bag of midget gems please
Let's have a quarter of midget gems and a bag of wine gums - but from Sunderland's past.
After all, what could be better than a look back at sweet shops we've known and loved on Wearside.
The choice was almost endless at Sweet Home Alabama in 2012 and 2013.
Penny chews and pick n' mix
The Market Sweet Shop in 2006, Woolworths pick n mix and Candy Man in 2008 might bring back memories.
What about the Joplings sweet bar. Further back in time, there was Marlee's and the Fulwell Road Sweet Shop in 1970 and Maynards and Forbuoys in 1958. Where did you get your penny chews?
Breathe in that sweet shop smell
It's a bag full of memories - and often aromas in the traditional sweet shops of yesteryear.
But whether it was fruit salads, cola bottles or flying saucers for you, we want your own recollections.
Get in touch by emailing [email protected]