News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Which was your favourite pick 'n mix sweet? This shopper was grabbing a last bag before the Durham branch of Woolworths closed in 2008.
Which was your favourite pick 'n mix sweet? This shopper was grabbing a last bag before the Durham branch of Woolworths closed in 2008.

Remembering Woolworths in Sunderland: 11 memories including pick n' mix, VHS and Christmas essentials

A bag from the pick n mix, Ladybird clothes, and the latest single. That was Woolworths and its Wearside stores.

By Chris Cordner
3 minutes ago

There’s no wondering about it. Woolies is one of the five former High Street stores you miss most, according to a new survey.

And here’s why. It was tops for sweets, Christmas bargains galore and a good old browse for the latest LP.

Here are 11 Sunderland Echo archive photos from the store chain’s branches in Fawcett Street, Houghton and Durham.

1. Busy in 1960

Shoppers in Fawcett Street. Woolworths and Simmons furniture shop are in the picture in this photo from 63 years ago.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

2. Memories from Houghton

The Houghton branch got our photographer's attention in 2008 as fears grew that it was about to close.

Photo: CA

Photo Sales

3. Shopping in Pennywell

If you went bargain hunting at the Pennwell shops in 1959, you could choose between Woolworths, Liptons and the Co-operative store for your top buys.

Photo: SE

Photo Sales

4. Videos for Christmas in 1999

Wrapping paper, cards and a buy one get one free offer on videos. Sounds like Christmas at Woolworths in Fawcett Street in 1999.

Photo: se

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
WoolworthsSunderlandSunderland EchoDurham