Remembering Woolworths in Sunderland: 11 memories including pick n' mix, VHS and Christmas essentials
A bag from the pick n mix, Ladybird clothes, and the latest single. That was Woolworths and its Wearside stores.
There’s no wondering about it. Woolies is one of the five former High Street stores you miss most, according to a new survey.
And here’s why. It was tops for sweets, Christmas bargains galore and a good old browse for the latest LP.
Here are 11 Sunderland Echo archive photos from the store chain’s branches in Fawcett Street, Houghton and Durham.
