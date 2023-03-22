News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
35 minutes ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
1 hour ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
2 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
2 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
4 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
We hope there's a Fulwell Road scene which brings back memories for you.
We hope there's a Fulwell Road scene which brings back memories for you.
We hope there's a Fulwell Road scene which brings back memories for you.

Nine pictures of Sunderland's Fulwell Road in Roker over the years, remembering the sweet shop, a street party and wintry days in the snow

We're going back down the streets of Sunderland once more.

By Chris Cordner
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 13:45 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 13:45 GMT

Here is another of our retro spotlights on Wearside thoroughfares and this focus on Fulwell Road spans almost 70 years.

If you were having your dinner at Redby Infants in 1990, enjoying a street party at St Benet’s in 2011 or selling reindeer dust at Fulwell Infants in 2012, we’ve got memories for you.

Have a browse and then get in touch to share memories of your own.

The junction of Sea Road and Fulwell Road in 1956. Tell us if it has changed much.

1. Back to 1956

The junction of Sea Road and Fulwell Road in 1956. Tell us if it has changed much. Photo: SE

Photo Sales
The Fulwell Road sweet shop of J Johnson in 1970. Did you get a bag of midget gems from here?

2. Time for sweets in 1970

The Fulwell Road sweet shop of J Johnson in 1970. Did you get a bag of midget gems from here? Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Dinner time at Redby Infants in 1990. There are lots of faces to recognise.

3. Retro at Redby

Dinner time at Redby Infants in 1990. There are lots of faces to recognise. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Snow in Fulwell Road in February 1991.

4. Arctic in the 1990s

Snow in Fulwell Road in February 1991. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3