Nine pictures of Sunderland's Fulwell Road in Roker over the years, remembering the sweet shop, a street party and wintry days in the snow
We're going back down the streets of Sunderland once more.
Here is another of our retro spotlights on Wearside thoroughfares and this focus on Fulwell Road spans almost 70 years.
If you were having your dinner at Redby Infants in 1990, enjoying a street party at St Benet’s in 2011 or selling reindeer dust at Fulwell Infants in 2012, we’ve got memories for you.
Have a browse and then get in touch to share memories of your own.
Page 1 of 3