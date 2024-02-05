Sunderland on film in 1955, from the seaside to the bustling town centre
An insight into how Wearside looked 70 years ago
A rare cine film reminder of life in 1950s Sunderland has been shared with the Echo.
It shows Sunderland's green buses, and workers heading to their jobs in the pit and shipyards.
Last days of the trams
The film, called Going Places and which comes from the North East Film Archive, also shows children having fun at the seaside.
Watch as footage of Fawcett Street and other streets also come into view.
The film was originally made to promote Sunderland Corporation's Transport Department at a time when the tram system was being dismantled.
Our thanks go to NEFA for another wonderful piece of footage and you can watch the full film on its website.
Seaburn fairground in 1966
It is yet another fascinating insight from the North East Film Archive library which has a vast collection. Its team has painstakingly taken on the task of preserving, cataloguing, and digitising these vital collections of reminders of our past.
NEFA officials have previously shared clips of fun at the Seaburn fairground in 1966 and Brian Clough in one of his last matches for Sunderland before the injury which put paid to his playing career.
70,000 treasures in its archives
NEFA operates the The Yorkshire Film Archive in York, and the North East Film Archive, in Middlesbrough.
If you have cine film of Sunderland and County Durham in the past, we would love to hear from you. Email [email protected] and tell us more.