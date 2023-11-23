Jobling's in Sunderland and its perfect Pyrex ware

Here's a rare chance to look back at Jobling's and its Pyrex ware as it looked 60 years ago.

Enjoy this glimpse at life in Sunderland in 1963 which comes to us courtesy of the North East Film Archive.

Laying out a table with Jobling's ware in 1963.

Dinner is serves in the hospital canteen

It shows James A. Jobling & Company of Sunderland and their dinner ware which served the canteen trade in hospitals, schools and colleges so well.

Pyrex on the production line.

The film was originally created to show the product's legendary resistance to breakage, and its hygienic qualities.

But now it serves as a retro reminder of Jobling's and its excellence on Wearside.

The excerpt shows hospital catering staff in green uniforms laying out plates on tables in a dining room.

It is part of a longer film which can be found on the North East Film Archive website.

Laying out the table with this stylish Sunderland product.

Its team has painstakingly taken on the task of preserving, cataloguing, and digitising these vital collections of reminders of our past.

NEFA officials have previously shared clips of fun at the Seaburn fairground in 1966 and Brian Clough in one of his last matches for Sunderland before the injury which put paid to his playing career.

NEFA has a huge catalogue of over 70,000 items of original film, video tape, and born-digital material. Its team painstakingly preserves, catalogues, and digitises these vital collections of reminders of our past.

NEFA operates the The Yorkshire Film Archive in York, and the North East Film Archive, in Middlesbrough.