We all remember our first real jobs. Was yours at one of these places?

Faces in Sunderland factories: Nine pictures of workers at Plesseys, Pawsons, Brian Mills, Dewhirst and more

From Plesseys to Pyrex and Pawsons to Dewhirsts – they’re the factories which provided so many Sunderland people with jobs.

By Chris Cordner
12 hours ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 2:09pm

Here is another look at them and the workers who made them tick.

We have nine reminders of Wearside workplaces and that includes Coles Cranes, Vaux, Brian Mills and more.

Join us on a look back fondly on factories as they looked in yesteryear and then get in touch with your own suggestions on shops, yards, offices we could revisit from Sunderland’s past.

1. Dewhirsts

Workers from Dewhirst's clothing factory at Pennywell were heading off to Whitby for a works trip in 1998.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. Brian Mills

Brian Mills telephonist works on Comic Relief day in March 1989.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Pyrex

The Duke of Edinburgh at Pryex, Sunderland in 1963.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. Vaux

Frank Nicholson with Vaux workers on their last day in July 1999.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

