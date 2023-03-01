Faces in Sunderland factories: Nine pictures of workers at Plesseys, Pawsons, Brian Mills, Dewhirst and more
From Plesseys to Pyrex and Pawsons to Dewhirsts – they’re the factories which provided so many Sunderland people with jobs.
Here is another look at them and the workers who made them tick.
We have nine reminders of Wearside workplaces and that includes Coles Cranes, Vaux, Brian Mills and more.
Join us on a look back fondly on factories as they looked in yesteryear and then get in touch with your own suggestions on shops, yards, offices we could revisit from Sunderland’s past.
Page 1 of 3