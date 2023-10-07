Race cine film footage shows live in Sunderland's shipyards in 1965

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 60-year-old film from the Sunderland shipyards can today be shared with Echo followers,

It shows students learning the skills of the industry including engineering and welding - and it comes to us courtesy of the North East Film Archive.

A clip from the 1965 cine film.

Original footage from 1965

The excerpt is from an film which is believed to have been originally recorded by a former student of Bede College, Durham in 1965.

It shows school children learning about the shipbuilding industry and working in the engineering and carpentry workshop.

A shipyard scene from the 60s.

Scenes from the Sunderland shipyards are mixed with views from the classroom.

It is yet another fascinating insight from the North East Film Archive library which has a vast collection of footage.

Footage from the Sunderland yards in 1965.

70,000 films in its collection

Its team has painstakingly taken on the task of preserving, cataloguing, and digitising these vital collections of reminders of our past.

NEFA officials have previously shared clips of fun at the Seaburn fairground in 1966 and Brian Clough in one of his last matches for Sunderland before the injury which put paid to his playing career.

NEFA operates the The Yorkshire Film Archive in York, and the North East Film Archive, in Middlesbrough.

NEFA operates the The Yorkshire Film Archive in York, and the North East Film Archive, in Middlesbrough.