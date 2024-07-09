When Tom Jones felled a 270ft chimney in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

’It was a grand experience’ said Tom Jones after felling a chimney in Sunderland.

But this wasn’t the famous singer. It was a retired miner who was given the honour of blowing up the old 270ft chimney at Sunderland power station.

‘Good job I don’t have to shovel that lot away’

It happened 45 years ago and, once it was all over, Tom told a Sunderland Echo reporter: “It is a good job I have not got to shovel that lot away''.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 79-year-old pressed a button to bring the structure down at the former power station in Trimdon Street.

Retired miner Tom Jones next to the demolished chimney. | se

75 years of Wearside history was demolished

The coal fired station on the banks of the Wear had begun operating in 1901 and was eventually decommissioned in 1976. It was demolished in 1979.

Tom gets ready to press the button for the demolition of the power station chimney to start. | se

It was also known as one of the features in a 1962 painting of Sunderland by LS Lowry.