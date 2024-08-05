The year when 200 flats at Hahnemann Court made the Sunderland headlines
It was back in August 1965 when the Hahnemann Court redevelopment was taking the Sunderland Echo headlines.
All new in the building world
New construction methods were being used by John Laing Construction Ltd, for Sunderland Corporation. The Southwick project involved four multi-storey blocks of flats being built and they cost almost £800,000.
They were due for completion in the Spring of 1966 and they brought housing for hundreds of Wearside people.
They were hailed at the time as a beacon for modern living.
Lifts and walkways for the residents
The complex had 208 flats in four seven storey blocks, and they were made up of 156 two bedroom and 52 one bedroom units.
Walkways linked all four blocks at the second and fifth floors, and they were connected to the ground by lifts at five points.
Three years later, the buildings were in the picture once more but this time they were the backdrop for a busy scene in the Thompson Park playground.
By 1969, a new pub called the Dray and Horses became part of the facilities in the area.
Bulldozed in 2011
Yet within 50 years of their construction, the flats were gone. The buildings were demolished in 2011 because of their poor structural condition.
13,000 tonnes of concrete went to a recycling facility where it was crushed, graded and stockpiled for future use in roads, paths and car park construction.
The buildings may have gone but they held a place in the hearts of many Wearsiders.
