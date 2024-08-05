The may not have stayed on the Sunderland skyline for long but the Hahnemann Court flats certainly made an impression.

It was back in August 1965 when the Hahnemann Court redevelopment was taking the Sunderland Echo headlines.

The Hahnemann Court development takes shape in 1965. | se

All new in the building world

New construction methods were being used by John Laing Construction Ltd, for Sunderland Corporation. The Southwick project involved four multi-storey blocks of flats being built and they cost almost £800,000.

They were due for completion in the Spring of 1966 and they brought housing for hundreds of Wearside people.

The project in early 1966, shortly before it started welcoming residents. | se

They were hailed at the time as a beacon for modern living.

Lifts and walkways for the residents

The complex had 208 flats in four seven storey blocks, and they were made up of 156 two bedroom and 52 one bedroom units.

Walkways linked all four blocks at the second and fifth floors, and they were connected to the ground by lifts at five points.

Three years later, the buildings were in the picture once more but this time they were the backdrop for a busy scene in the Thompson Park playground.

Children having fun in the Thompson Park playground with Hahnemann Court in the backdrop. | se

By 1969, a new pub called the Dray and Horses became part of the facilities in the area.

Vaux and Associates Breweries opened its new public house, the Dray and Horses, at Hahnemann Court, in 1969. | se

Bulldozed in 2011

Yet within 50 years of their construction, the flats were gone. The buildings were demolished in 2011 because of their poor structural condition.

13,000 tonnes of concrete went to a recycling facility where it was crushed, graded and stockpiled for future use in roads, paths and car park construction.

The buildings may have gone but they held a place in the hearts of many Wearsiders.

If you were one of them, tell us more by emailing [email protected]