Nine pictures from Sunderland parlours in time for World Ice Cream Day, including Notarianni’s, Minchella’s, Lickety Split and Rosa Gelato

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 21st Jul 2024, 06:57 BST

Let’s enjoy a sprinkling of Wearside memories.

World Ice Cream day is marked on July 21.

Here’s a flavour of Sunderland scenes from 1965 onwards.

We are popping in to Notarianni’s, Minchella’s, Lickety Split, Rosa Gelato and more.

Whether you love mint chocolate chip, vanilla, cookie dough, or rum and raising, there’s a memory for you - all from the Sunderland Echo archives.

Plenty of ice cream parlour scenes for you to enjoy in this Echo archive collection.

1. Cream of the crop

Plenty of ice cream parlour scenes for you to enjoy in this Echo archive collection. | se

Photo Sales
Notarianni's was a perfect choice for ice cream in 1965. Especially if you were planning a visit to Bis Bar and the ABC picture house.

2. Nice at Notarianni's

Notarianni's was a perfect choice for ice cream in 1965. Especially if you were planning a visit to Bis Bar and the ABC picture house. | se

Photo Sales
Cindy Bettcher was serving up treats in August 2009 when the Lickety Split parlour opened in Seaham.

3. Top that from 2009

Cindy Bettcher was serving up treats in August 2009 when the Lickety Split parlour opened in Seaham. | se

Photo Sales
Lynsey Walton, Laura Pandora and Constance Peach help to open Lickerty Lick Ice Cream Parlour in Fulwell in 2011.

4. Fabulous in Fulwell

Lynsey Walton, Laura Pandora and Constance Peach help to open Lickerty Lick Ice Cream Parlour in Fulwell in 2011. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandIce cream firmNostalgiaSeahamMemories
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice