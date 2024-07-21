World Ice Cream day is marked on July 21.
Here’s a flavour of Sunderland scenes from 1965 onwards.
Whether you love mint chocolate chip, vanilla, cookie dough, or rum and raising, there’s a memory for you - all from the Sunderland Echo archives.
1. Cream of the crop
Plenty of ice cream parlour scenes for you to enjoy in this Echo archive collection. | se
2. Nice at Notarianni's
Notarianni's was a perfect choice for ice cream in 1965. Especially if you were planning a visit to Bis Bar and the ABC picture house. | se
3. Top that from 2009
Cindy Bettcher was serving up treats in August 2009 when the Lickety Split parlour opened in Seaham. | se
4. Fabulous in Fulwell
Lynsey Walton, Laura Pandora and Constance Peach help to open Lickerty Lick Ice Cream Parlour in Fulwell in 2011. | se
