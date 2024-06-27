Why Sunderland sunseekers always took a teapot with them

By Chris Cordner
Published 27th Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Loose tea and teapots were just as necessary as sunglasses

Sunglasses, shorts, sun cream - all part of the modern family’s must-haves for a trip to the seaside.

But it’s not that long ago when another must-have item would always be found in the bag of the Sunderland sightseer. The family teapot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Philip Curtis, from Sunderland Antiquarian Society, explains why.

Loose tea and the family teapot. They were some of the most important items packed for any seaside visit in the 1950s.

They were the days before tea bags and coffee had taken over, when coffee tables were few and far between in most Wearside houses and most homes had a large oak or mahogany dining table instead.

Long queues for hot water

Even when you were on the beach, a cup of tea was not be missed. However there was one ingredient that could not be packed. Hot water.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The queues for hot water at Seaburn in the 1950s.The queues for hot water at Seaburn in the 1950s.
The queues for hot water at Seaburn in the 1950s. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

It wasn’t a great problem because both at Roker and Seaburn had cafés which sold it, usually at 2d per pot.

The Bungalow Café at Roker and Notarianni’s kiosk at Seaburn specialised in hot water and it wasn’t unusual to see long queues, standing patiently with their teapots at the ready.

A busy day outside Notarianni's in the 1950s.A busy day outside Notarianni's in the 1950s.
A busy day outside Notarianni's in the 1950s. | Sunderland Echo

Does anyone still pack their teapot?

Coffee was available around the corner in the Notarianni’s main ice cream parlour, but generally the public wanted tea.

At the end of a busy day, most people would head home on the trams, even if it meant another queue at the terminus.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Look at the queues for the trams. This scene shows Wearsiders waiting to head home after a day at the seaside.Look at the queues for the trams. This scene shows Wearsiders waiting to head home after a day at the seaside.
Look at the queues for the trams. This scene shows Wearsiders waiting to head home after a day at the seaside. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

Today of course there are no hot water outlets, no more queues, no tea pots nor loose tea packed for the seaside visit.

The seafront is now packed with coffee shops, cafés and restaurants with a large variety of coffee on offer, many with continental names. How many of our ancestors had even heard of Mocha, Cappuccino, Latte or Americano?

Find out more at the Heritage Centre

Good old tea remains just that, or does it? Imagine our ancestors’ reactions upon ordering a cup of tea being asked: “Will that be Green, Earl Grey, Lapsang Souchong, Assam, Iced or merely decaf?” Thanks to Philip for a wonderful reminder of the past.

You can find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm. You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

And to become a member, email [email protected]

Tell us about a moment in Sunderland history that you would like us to revisit, by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:SeaburnWeatherSunderlandCoffeeTeaNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.