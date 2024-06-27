Why Sunderland sunseekers always took a teapot with them
Sunglasses, shorts, sun cream - all part of the modern family’s must-haves for a trip to the seaside.
But it’s not that long ago when another must-have item would always be found in the bag of the Sunderland sightseer. The family teapot.
Philip Curtis, from Sunderland Antiquarian Society, explains why.
Loose tea and the family teapot. They were some of the most important items packed for any seaside visit in the 1950s.
They were the days before tea bags and coffee had taken over, when coffee tables were few and far between in most Wearside houses and most homes had a large oak or mahogany dining table instead.
Long queues for hot water
Even when you were on the beach, a cup of tea was not be missed. However there was one ingredient that could not be packed. Hot water.
It wasn’t a great problem because both at Roker and Seaburn had cafés which sold it, usually at 2d per pot.
The Bungalow Café at Roker and Notarianni’s kiosk at Seaburn specialised in hot water and it wasn’t unusual to see long queues, standing patiently with their teapots at the ready.
Does anyone still pack their teapot?
Coffee was available around the corner in the Notarianni’s main ice cream parlour, but generally the public wanted tea.
At the end of a busy day, most people would head home on the trams, even if it meant another queue at the terminus.
Today of course there are no hot water outlets, no more queues, no tea pots nor loose tea packed for the seaside visit.
The seafront is now packed with coffee shops, cafés and restaurants with a large variety of coffee on offer, many with continental names. How many of our ancestors had even heard of Mocha, Cappuccino, Latte or Americano?
Find out more at the Heritage Centre
Good old tea remains just that, or does it? Imagine our ancestors’ reactions upon ordering a cup of tea being asked: “Will that be Green, Earl Grey, Lapsang Souchong, Assam, Iced or merely decaf?” Thanks to Philip for a wonderful reminder of the past.
