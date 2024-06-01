It’s incredible to think that these were common scenes on Wearside just 70 years ago.
Steam trains, collieries and their winding towers, buzzers signifying the end of the day’s shift at the shipyards.
It’s all here in a look back at Wearside life in the 1950s.
Whether you lived through the era or you are just curious to find out more about Sunderland’s past, here’s an Echo archive insight.
1. Consigned to the history books
All this was part of Sunderland life just 70 years ago.
2. On at the Gaumont
The latest show at the Gaumont was Cage of Gold in October 1950.
If you wanted to look your best for the movies, how about a new outfit from the Fifty Shilling Tailors.
3. Big rush after the buzzer
Shipyard workers leaving for home after the buzzer sounded at Doxfords in May 1953.
4. Penny for your thoughts
John Stoker gives a penny farthing demonstration in Mowbray Park in March 1955.
