Nine daily Sunderland scenes from the 1950s showing Wearside life as we'll never see it again

By Chris Cordner
Published 1st Jun 2024, 05:31 BST

Pits, the shipyard buzzer, steam trains

It’s incredible to think that these were common scenes on Wearside just 70 years ago.

Steam trains, collieries and their winding towers, buzzers signifying the end of the day’s shift at the shipyards.

It’s all here in a look back at Wearside life in the 1950s.

Whether you lived through the era or you are just curious to find out more about Sunderland’s past, here’s an Echo archive insight.

All this was part of Sunderland life just 70 years ago.

1. Consigned to the history books

The latest show at the Gaumont was Cage of Gold in October 1950. If you wanted to look your best for the movies, how about a new outfit from the Fifty Shilling Tailors.

2. On at the Gaumont

Shipyard workers leaving for home after the buzzer sounded at Doxfords in May 1953.

3. Big rush after the buzzer

John Stoker gives a penny farthing demonstration in Mowbray Park in March 1955.

4. Penny for your thoughts

