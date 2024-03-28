When Seaburn came out of hibernation for the summer season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Easter. A time of traditions - and when Seaburn got ready for business.

It was the season when the winter chills were over and workers would dust off the tourist attractions for a new season of fun.

Coming out of hibernation

The cafeterias would refresh the stocks and the miniature train was ready to run again.

Preparing for Easter at Seaburn in 1954 were Tom Reed and Frank Lear.

Here it is in 1954 with Tom Reed and Frank Lear giving a polish to the recently overhauled engine.

All new in the 1950s

The miniature train was a relatively new attraction back then as it had only opened in 1950.

Another pull at Seaburn in the 1950s were the new super kiosks. They opened in time for Easter in 1955.

The new super kiosks at Seaburn which were unveiled in 1955.

That same year, our photographer got this view of the fairground being unveiled for the summer.

Retro on the roundabouts

Ready for the summer. That's Seaburn fairground in the Spring of 1955.

Fast forward to Easter 1974 and Paul Herd (left), gave a hand as fairground man Freddy Chisnall rolled back the canvas on one of the roundabouts at Seaburn ready for another season.