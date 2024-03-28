When Seaburn came out of hibernation for the summer season
and live on Freeview channel 276
Easter. A time of traditions - and when Seaburn got ready for business.
It was the season when the winter chills were over and workers would dust off the tourist attractions for a new season of fun.
Coming out of hibernation
The cafeterias would refresh the stocks and the miniature train was ready to run again.
Here it is in 1954 with Tom Reed and Frank Lear giving a polish to the recently overhauled engine.
All new in the 1950s
The miniature train was a relatively new attraction back then as it had only opened in 1950.
Another pull at Seaburn in the 1950s were the new super kiosks. They opened in time for Easter in 1955.
That same year, our photographer got this view of the fairground being unveiled for the summer.
Retro on the roundabouts
Fast forward to Easter 1974 and Paul Herd (left), gave a hand as fairground man Freddy Chisnall rolled back the canvas on one of the roundabouts at Seaburn ready for another season.
Tell us about the fairground rides you loved the most.
Email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.