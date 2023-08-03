Sunday on the sands at Seaburn. What a treat in the 50s and 60s.

And we've got just the person to re-live it all. Kath Skinner, who was two at the time this 1955 photo was taken.

'Money was tight and we made the most of those days'

It shows Kath with all her family, as well as the must-have buckets, spades and deck chairs.

Kath and her family on the sands at Seaburn in 1955.

Kath told us: "Back in the 1950s and 1960s, my family and I went to Seaburn beach most Sundays in July and August. It was the highlight of our summer.

"Money was tight and we made the most of these days....sea, sun and sand. What more could you want.

Crowds bask in the sunshine at Seaburn and Roker in 1955. You just can't beat a day at the beach.

So enjoyable - apart from the occasional sunburn

"As my sisters grew older and wanted to do other things, mam and dad still took me and my friend. It was something we looked forward to and enjoyed immensely apart from the sunburn on some occasions. (SPF wasn’t around then).

"Warm weather nearly always guaranteed, home made picnics, usually egg and tomato and corned beef sandwiches and various snacks.

Getting there early to get a deck chair

"We got our hot water to make tea from a kiosk on the promenade.

"The beach was always packed and we had to be there early to guarantee our hire of deck chairs and changing tent.

We got Kath and her family on camera and in the Echo back in 1955.

"Hoping every week that the tide was out so we could enjoy a paddle in the sea and build sand castles with our bucket and spades."

The 1955 photo was taken during the Seaham pit holidays.

It showed Nellie Reay, Mary Burdis, Martin Cowan, Tommy Reay, Ralph Burdis, and Winnifred Burdis.

The children in the front are Thomas Cowan, Robert Reay, Mary Reay, Anne Burdis and Kathleen Burdis who was 2 at the time.

Notariannis ice cream and candy rock

Kath added: "We travelled from Seaham by train and walked to the beach from Seaburn station.

"Sometimes, as I grew older, I was allowed to go over to the funfair and spend my pocket money.

A recent photo of Kath with her daughter Amy.

"On the sea front there was a parade of shops, gift shops, cafes, Noatriannis ice cream shop and others.

Notarianni's ice creams were in huge demand in this 1950s photo.

"Also on the front were kiosks selling sea food, candy rock and sweets. Growing up in a little mining town six miles away, these trips to Seaburn felt like a million miles away from everyday life.

Share your own seaside memories

"So many memories of those days and all good ones."

Thanks to Kath and we hope her recollections bring back memories for you too.

Or maybe our video tribute to days at the beach will help.