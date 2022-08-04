Nine poignant photos from the last shift at pits across Sunderland and County Durham

Wearmouth, Vane Tempest, Dawdon and more were once the mainstay of employment in the area.

And when the collieries shut, the Sunderland Echo was there to record some of the last shifts in an industry which had once flourished for decades.

In the meantime, take a look at these reminders of the final days of famous pits in our communities.

One last walk in Dawdon Forty miners were hauled 1,000 ft to the surface of Dawdon Colliery, bringing to an end 84 years of mining history in 1991.

Still smiling in South Hetton Miners finishing their last shift at South Hetton Colliery in 1983.

One last goodbye in Houghton A farewell wave for Houghton Colliery, the county's oldest pit where the last shift was worked in September 1981.

A final shift in Boldon Sixteen miners donned their steel hats and entered the cage at Boldon Colliery for the last time in 1982. Do you recognise anyone in this photo?