Men in their pit clothes leave the cages at Wearmouth Colliery after the last shift in 1993.
Nine poignant photos from the last shift at pits across Sunderland and County Durham

Thousands of people worked in pits across Wearside and County Durham.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 4:55 pm

Wearmouth, Vane Tempest, Dawdon and more were once the mainstay of employment in the area.

And when the collieries shut, the Sunderland Echo was there to record some of the last shifts in an industry which had once flourished for decades.

Mining is back in the news because of plans to erect a piece of pit wheel artwork in the area.

In the meantime, take a look at these reminders of the final days of famous pits in our communities.

1. One last walk in Dawdon

Forty miners were hauled 1,000 ft to the surface of Dawdon Colliery, bringing to an end 84 years of mining history in 1991.

2. Still smiling in South Hetton

Miners finishing their last shift at South Hetton Colliery in 1983.

3. One last goodbye in Houghton

A farewell wave for Houghton Colliery, the county's oldest pit where the last shift was worked in September 1981.

4. A final shift in Boldon

Sixteen miners donned their steel hats and entered the cage at Boldon Colliery for the last time in 1982. Do you recognise anyone in this photo?

