Here's a focus which is for your eyes only - a whole host of Sunderland links to James Bond.
Have a look - but only after you have browsed through our links which include 007 singers and local events with a James Bond theme.
1. Seven 007 links to Wearside
We are expecting your memories on these Sunderland retro links to James Bond.
2. From Beatles to Bond
Sir Paul McCartney performed at various venues in Sunderland in the 1960s in his days with The Beatles.
He had a 1973 hit in his time with Wings with the Bond theme Live And Let Die.
3. Sheena in Sunderland
Singer Sheena Easton was pictured with pupils from Thornhill School when she signed autographs at HMV in Sunderland in 1981.
That same year, she sang the Bond theme For Your Eyes Only.
4. Drama in 1981
Randy Haefner, left, and Ron Cornelius of Sunderland's National Championship Basketball Team got some shooting practice before their international match against Luxembourg at Crowtree Leisure Centre. The Saab 900 car was the actual car produced for a James Bond film in 1981.