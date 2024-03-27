007 Sunderland links to James Bond - the film franchise in the news

Shaking up some Bond links to Wearside

By Chris Cordner
Published 27th Mar 2024, 12:25 GMT

Here's a focus which is for your eyes only - a whole host of Sunderland links to James Bond.

It's the epic movie series which is back in the news as we await confirmation of the next actor to play Bond.

But did you know - the Sunderland Echo has its own page which is dedicated to James Bond.

Have a look - but only after you have browsed through our links which include 007 singers and local events with a James Bond theme.

We are expecting your memories on these Sunderland retro links to James Bond.

1. Seven 007 links to Wearside

Sir Paul McCartney performed at various venues in Sunderland in the 1960s in his days with The Beatles. He had a 1973 hit in his time with Wings with the Bond theme Live And Let Die.

2. From Beatles to Bond

Sir Paul McCartney performed at various venues in Sunderland in the 1960s in his days with The Beatles. He had a 1973 hit in his time with Wings with the Bond theme Live And Let Die.

Singer Sheena Easton was pictured with pupils from Thornhill School when she signed autographs at HMV in Sunderland in 1981. That same year, she sang the Bond theme For Your Eyes Only.

3. Sheena in Sunderland

Singer Sheena Easton was pictured with pupils from Thornhill School when she signed autographs at HMV in Sunderland in 1981. That same year, she sang the Bond theme For Your Eyes Only.

Randy Haefner, left, and Ron Cornelius of Sunderland's National Championship Basketball Team got some shooting practice before their international match against Luxembourg at Crowtree Leisure Centre. The Saab 900 car was the actual car produced for a James Bond film in 1981.

4. Drama in 1981

Randy Haefner, left, and Ron Cornelius of Sunderland's National Championship Basketball Team got some shooting practice before their international match against Luxembourg at Crowtree Leisure Centre. The Saab 900 car was the actual car produced for a James Bond film in 1981.

