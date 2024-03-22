Nine of the best hotels in Sunderland, according to TripAdvisor reviews

Here's the top-rated hotels in the city, according to Trip Advisor reviews.
1. Hilton Garden Inn, Monkwermouth
Taking the top spot is the Hilton Garden Inn in Monkwearmouth, which has garnered more than 1,200 reviews. One said: "Outstanding hotel. Every area was spotless and stylish. Bartek was so welcoming to us when we arrived and later when we had a query.
Our room was spacious and well appointed. The bathroom was well laid out and the shower pressure excellent.
Easy parking in the blue car park and very central to get to main routes."
2. Premier Inn, St Michael's Way
Taking the second spot is the Premier Inn in St Michael's Way. One recent reviewer said: "Excellent staff, food and drink and a very clean and comfortable room. I would recommend this hotel if you are going to stay in Sunderland as it is near the town centre and other amenities. I will be staying there again in the future. 10 out of 10"
3. The Seaburn Inn
With one of the best locations in the city, Seaburn Inn overlooking the coast comes in at number three. One impressed visitor said: "Fabulous room with balcony with sea view in a lovely location opposite the beach. Cosy and comfortable bar area where your dogs ae welcome to join you."
4. Premier Inn, Wessington Way
With a handy location near the A19, Premier Inn in Wessington Inn is in fourth place. A happy customer from this month said: "Super clean and very friendly, helpful staff. Thank you for a lovely stay. I stay in these a lot for work and this is the cleanest one I've encountered. Will definitely book this one again when I'm up this way for work. Special thanks to Mel, who helped me with a little issue."
