Nine of the best hotels in Sunderland, according to TripAdvisor reviews

1 . Hilton Garden Inn, Monkwermouth

Taking the top spot is the Hilton Garden Inn in Monkwearmouth, which has garnered more than 1,200 reviews. One said: "Outstanding hotel. Every area was spotless and stylish. Bartek was so welcoming to us when we arrived and later when we had a query. Our room was spacious and well appointed. The bathroom was well laid out and the shower pressure excellent. Easy parking in the blue car park and very central to get to main routes."