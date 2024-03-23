Nine green-fingered pictures from Sunderland and East Durham garden centres over the years

By Chris Cordner
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 19:24 GMT

At last! The warmer weather is just around the corner and that means getting out into the garden.

For many Wearsiders, a trip to the garden centre will be on the cards, just as it was for these people in nine retro Echo photos.

Join us for a trip back in time to Clays, Strikes, Richardson's, Poplar Tree, Horns and more.

9 Sunderland and East Durham garden centre scenes to get you out and about - retro style.

1. Cultivating plenty of memories

Judy Prowse broke the world snake sit-in record in 1986 by being penned in with four pythons and a boa constrictor at Lambton Park Garden Centre. Judy spent 51 hours with the snakes and broke the record by an hour.

2. Live from Lambton Park

The Little Shop of Horrors came to Clays Garden Centre in this Echo scene from April 1995.

3. Planting a 1995 memory

The staff from Horns Garden Centre were in the picture in this Echo photo from June 2003.

4. Happy times at Horns

