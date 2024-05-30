Staff were pictured stocking the shelves for the opening of the new Hintons in Fulwell in 1978 - and we have been talking all about your first jobs.Staff were pictured stocking the shelves for the opening of the new Hintons in Fulwell in 1978 - and we have been talking all about your first jobs.
Staff were pictured stocking the shelves for the opening of the new Hintons in Fulwell in 1978 - and we have been talking all about your first jobs.

Growing up in Sunderland: From shipyards to shops - the places where you entered the world of work on Wearside

By Debra Fox
Published 30th May 2024, 04:55 BST
Did you have a Saturday job at Woolworths, or were you the person dropping off the weekly pop delivery from Villa or Sykes?

You never forget your first job – whether you loved or hated it. From shifts at the local bakery to manning the desk at the library, we have been learning all about the ways you entered the world of work in Sunderland.

Dozens of people responded to the call-out on our Wearside Echoes Facebook group – our retro community, click here to join – so let’s take a trip down memory lane to some of the places that helped you learn a trade, earn your keep and start a lifetime of working memories.

See how many you remember and visit our Retro section online for more great headlines. You can also sign up to our free monthly email here.

John Pallas said: "Apprentice shipbuilder at Bartrams, still the best job when I was assigned to be a shipwright." Pictured here is a 1960s ship launch at the Bartrams yard for the Timaru Star.

1. Bartrams

John Pallas said: "Apprentice shipbuilder at Bartrams, still the best job when I was assigned to be a shipwright." Pictured here is a 1960s ship launch at the Bartrams yard for the Timaru Star. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Did you work at the J & J Fashions factory on the Rekendyke Trading Estate? Workers are pictured here in August 1980.

2. J & J Fashions

Did you work at the J & J Fashions factory on the Rekendyke Trading Estate? Workers are pictured here in August 1980. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
A bustling day in John Street in 1962 as shoppers head into Joplings. Mary Penycate was one of those working hard in the store. She said: "Joplings, 1958. Loved it."

3. Joplings

A bustling day in John Street in 1962 as shoppers head into Joplings. Mary Penycate was one of those working hard in the store. She said: "Joplings, 1958. Loved it." Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Paul Kerry Middlemist started his working life as a mechanic. Which cars can you spot in this 1975 Southwick scene?

4. Mechanic

Paul Kerry Middlemist started his working life as a mechanic. Which cars can you spot in this 1975 Southwick scene? Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandWoolworthsFacebook