Clocking off: Pictures of the last shift at nine Sunderland and East Durham pits

It was the end of an era. The days when these miners clocked off for the last time at the pits where they had worked for years.

From Wearmouth to Vane Tempest, the Echo has archive photos of the final shift at collieries in Sunderland and East Durham.

Some of the workers would move on to other pits. Others had said goodbye to the mining industry for the last time.

Re-live those moments once more.

1 . Their last day Miners on their final day at pits across the Wearside area. Photo Sales

2 . A 1975 Hylton scene The last normal working day of Hylton Colliery. Seventy five of the workers stayed on to do salvage operations. Photo Sales

3 . End of the Adventure The last shift came out of Adventure Colliery, West Rainton in July 1978. Photo Sales