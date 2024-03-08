Clocking off: Pictures of the last shift at nine Sunderland and East Durham pits

Wearmouth, Vane Tempest, Houghton and more

By Chris Cordner
Published 8th Mar 2024, 14:33 GMT

It was the end of an era. The days when these miners clocked off for the last time at the pits where they had worked for years.

From Wearmouth to Vane Tempest, the Echo has archive photos of the final shift at collieries in Sunderland and East Durham.

Some of the workers would move on to other pits. Others had said goodbye to the mining industry for the last time.

Re-live those moments once more.

Miners on their final day at pits across the Wearside area.

1. Their last day

The last normal working day of Hylton Colliery. Seventy five of the workers stayed on to do salvage operations.

2. A 1975 Hylton scene

The last shift came out of Adventure Colliery, West Rainton in July 1978.

3. End of the Adventure

Houghton Colliery, the oldest pit in the county, was closing in 1981. Workers who had not opted for voluntary redundancy were being transferred to Seaham, Vane Tempest, Eppleton and Wearmouth pits, and the Philadelphia Workshops.

4. An era ends in Houghton

