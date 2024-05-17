Nine memories from a night out at the cinema in Sunderland in 1954, featuring the Regent, Ritz and Royal

By Chris Cordner
James Stewart, Marilyn Monroe, Randolph Scott on the giant screens

Cinemascope, stereophonic sound, technicolor. It was all going on at Sunderland’s cinemas in the 1950s as these Echo reminders show.

What a time it was to be a movie lover. You could watch James Stewart at the Villiers, Marilyn Monroe at the Palace or Jack Hawkins at the Marina.

So grab your tickets and settle down for a day at the movies - 1954 style.

1. Plenty of choices

2. Black's Regal

Black's Regal cinema in Holmeside was showing Flight Of The White Heron. There were four showings a day, at 1.05pm, 3.45pm, 6.25pm and 9.05pm.

3. Retro at the Ritz

It was a star line-up at the Ritz with John Mills and Charles Laughton in Hobson's Choice.

The Marina cinema in Sea Road in 1961. In 1954, you could watch Jack Hawkins and Eva Bartok in Front Page Story.

4. Jack Hawkins at the Marina

The Marina cinema in Sea Road in 1961. In 1954, you could watch Jack Hawkins and Eva Bartok in Front Page Story.

