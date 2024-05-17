Cinemascope, stereophonic sound, technicolor. It was all going on at Sunderland’s cinemas in the 1950s as these Echo reminders show.
What a time it was to be a movie lover. You could watch James Stewart at the Villiers, Marilyn Monroe at the Palace or Jack Hawkins at the Marina.
So grab your tickets and settle down for a day at the movies - 1954 style.
1. Plenty of choices
On the bill at the pictures in Sunderland in 1954.
2. Black's Regal
Black's Regal cinema in Holmeside was showing Flight Of The White Heron.
There were four showings a day, at 1.05pm, 3.45pm, 6.25pm and 9.05pm.
3. Retro at the Ritz
It was a star line-up at the Ritz with John Mills and Charles Laughton in Hobson's Choice.
4. Jack Hawkins at the Marina
The Marina cinema in Sea Road in 1961.
In 1954, you could watch Jack Hawkins and Eva Bartok in Front Page Story.
