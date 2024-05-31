Best school trip ever? 180 Sunderland schoolkids went on a Royal Navy warship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Picked up by landing craft for a school trip to remember

What an adventure that must have been.

But we want to know if you were one of the 180 Sunderland schoolboys who sailed on a warship after being picked up by a Royal Navy landing craft from Roker beach.

Picked up by landing craft

It happened in 1971 when the journey with a difference unfolded as scores of sightseers watched.

A busy day at Roker beach.

The assault ship HMS Fearless was anchored outside the piers when the landing craft came ashore.

One-mile journey to the warship

Pupils from 20 town schools had a one-mile journey out to the warship where the landing craft manoeuvred into the ship’s floating dock. After leaving the craft, the boys assembled in the stowage space where they saw a wide range of heavy vehicles and trucks. They were welcomed aboard by the ship’s captain, BJ Straker and the Mayor of Sunderland.

How the Echo reported the 1970s warship adventure.

Taking part in exercises

They were taken to the helicopter flight deck and began to look around the ship.

During the voyage the boys were to see how the Navy goes to work. They were shown around the engine room, the bridge and took part in exercises.

They got to live in the accommodation which was used by the troops when Fearless was on active duty.

The pupils stayed on the ship until it reached Portsmouth and then returned by road to Wearside.

But many more pupils will remember another type of school adventure.

The floating school ship Nevasa took thousands of Sunderland children away for adventures, including in this scene from 1974.