Seven pictures of Sunderland school bus trips near and far over the years

This lot went to London, the Lake District and a ski slope

By Chris Cordner
Published 1st May 2024, 16:00 BST

Get your bags ready. Because we are getting on the school bus for a trip to the past.

We all remember the days when we boarded a mini bus or a coach, to head to the baths.

Sometimes it was for a day at the museum, or to play for the school team in an away match.

We have it all from the Echo archives so join us at Quarry View, Valley Road, Castleview and Broadway.

We're on board with memories of your trips on the school bus.

1. Take a trip with us

We're on board with memories of your trips on the school bus.

Some of the Houghton Secondary School pupils inside their new mini bus in 1975.

2. Happy times in Houghton

PE teacher, Miss Audrey Wickham, was at the wheel of the new mini bus and she was joined by pupils at Castleview School in 1975.

3. On camera at Castleview

Members of the Broadway School band before they boarded the bus to Luckton Boys School in Essex in 1978. It was the first part of an exchange visit between the schools.

4. Broadway band on the move

