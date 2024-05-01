Seven pictures of Sunderland school bus trips near and far over the years

Get your bags ready. Because we are getting on the school bus for a trip to the past.

We all remember the days when we boarded a mini bus or a coach, to head to the baths.

Sometimes it was for a day at the museum, or to play for the school team in an away match.

1 . Take a trip with us We're on board with memories of your trips on the school bus. Photo Sales

2 . Happy times in Houghton Some of the Houghton Secondary School pupils inside their new mini bus in 1975. Photo Sales

3 . On camera at Castleview PE teacher, Miss Audrey Wickham, was at the wheel of the new mini bus and she was joined by pupils at Castleview School in 1975. Photo Sales

4 . Broadway band on the move Members of the Broadway School band before they boarded the bus to Luckton Boys School in Essex in 1978. It was the first part of an exchange visit between the schools. Photo Sales