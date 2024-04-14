21 memorable pictures from school days in Sunderland in the 1990s

Join us at Hillview, Hasting Hill, and Quarry View

By Chris Cordner
Published 14th Apr 2024, 05:59 BST

The school bell has gone for a trip back to the 1990s.

Hurry up and join us in the classrooms of Hasting Hill Primary, John F Kennedy, Seaburn Dene and St Anthony’s.

We delved into the Echo archives to find these 21 photos from 1990 to 1999.

If you loved the school meals, sports lessons, and French classes back then, this is the place for you.

1. Testing your 1990s school memories

Pennywell School pupils painted murals to help them with their history lessons 34 years ago. Here are Christopher Howe, 15; Scott Dunn, 16; Gary Ramsey 16 and Norton Cook, 16, with head of Runnymeade House, Gordon Minto.

2. Pennywell School in January 1990

It's a cake bake at Seaburn Dene Primary. The pupils wanted to help a childrens charity in June 1990 and Claire McAllister, Jennifer Rowe, Benjamin Connely, Melanie Goodwin and Paul Robe, all gave a hand.

3. Seaburn Dene Primary in 1990

These new starters were pictured at Richard Avenue Primary School on their first day in September 1991.

4. Richard Avenue Primary School in 1991

