21 memorable pictures from school days in Sunderland in the 1990s

The school bell has gone for a trip back to the 1990s.
If you loved the school meals, sports lessons, and French classes back then, this is the place for you.
1. Testing your 1990s school memories
A boatload of Echo archive photos from Sunderland and East Durham schools between 1990 and 1999.
2. Pennywell School in January 1990
Pennywell School pupils painted murals to help them with their history lessons 34 years ago.
Here are Christopher Howe, 15; Scott Dunn, 16; Gary Ramsey 16 and Norton Cook, 16, with head of Runnymeade House, Gordon Minto.
3. Seaburn Dene Primary in 1990
It's a cake bake at Seaburn Dene Primary.
The pupils wanted to help a childrens charity in June 1990 and Claire McAllister, Jennifer Rowe, Benjamin Connely, Melanie Goodwin and Paul Robe, all gave a hand.
4. Richard Avenue Primary School in 1991
These new starters were pictured at Richard Avenue Primary School on their first day in September 1991.
