Memories of the Radio 1 Roadshow in Sunderland in the 1990s

Sun, seaside fun at Cliffe Park and the Radio 1 Roadshow.

Can you believe, it was 30 years ago when Sunderland used to regularly host the DJs we knew and loved from the 1990s.

Rocking back to the seafront singalongs

The likes of Gary Davies, Lisa I'Anson, and more all used to entertain the crowds.

Gary Davies pulling in the crowds in 1993.

And lets face it, there were thousands of you of all ages who used to go along and enjoy the games, the music and the singalongs.

Packed in at Sunderland for the roadshow sounds.

Re-live those rocking good years

The Echo archives have preserved all of these scenes from the roadshow years of 1993, 1994 and 1995 - and Durham joined in the fun in 1997 as well.