Nine pictures from when the Radio 1 Roadshow came to Seaburn in Sunderland featuring Take That and the Spin Doctors, 30 years ago this week

Rocking good reminder of the Radio 1 Roadshow: 30 years ago this week at Seaburn

By Chris Cordner
Published 8th Jul 2023, 19:58 BST

You were singing along to Take That; rockin to the Spin Doctors; and dancing in the rain at the Radio 1 Roadshow in Sunderland.

Can you believe it, the roadshow came to Cliffe Park at Seaburn 30 years ago this month.

The heavens opened but DJ Gary Davies still smashed it with his entertainment.

Here are 9 Sunderland Echo scenes from that great day at Seaburn.

Hits galore for these Radio 1 fans in 1993, but is there someone you know in these photos?

