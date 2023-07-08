Nine pictures from when the Radio 1 Roadshow came to Seaburn in Sunderland featuring Take That and the Spin Doctors, 30 years ago this week
Rocking good reminder of the Radio 1 Roadshow: 30 years ago this week at Seaburn
You were singing along to Take That; rockin to the Spin Doctors; and dancing in the rain at the Radio 1 Roadshow in Sunderland.
Can you believe it, the roadshow came to Cliffe Park at Seaburn 30 years ago this month.
The heavens opened but DJ Gary Davies still smashed it with his entertainment.
Here are 9 Sunderland Echo scenes from that great day at Seaburn.
