When Sunderland made it to Europe, thanks to It's A Knockout

Sunderland competitors in training for Jeux Sans Frontieres.

Sunderland made it into Europe thanks to a competition which was once must-see TV.

It's A Knockout has links to Wearside which stretch back 50 years.

Planned in fine detail

But did you know about the intricate detail which went into planning the event? The Echo's archives have uncovered the story.

Sunderland had at least three links to the TV show, starting in 1973.

If you weren't at Wembley, there was wall-to-wall sports coverage on Cup Final Day from 11.15am.

TV to rank alongside Cloughie

Brian Clough, Bobby Charlton and Bob Wilson provided the expert analysis and there was some relief from the serious stuff with an It’s A Knockout tournament between Sunderland and Leeds fans.

Sunderland won.

In 1980, huge crowds turned out when It’s A Knockout came to Roker.

More than 5,000 people flocked to Cliffe Park to the specially-built arena to watch a Sunderland team, captained by Richie Pitt, take on Tyneside rivals Gateshead and Newcastle.

Crowds in Cliffe Park.

Each was competing for a chance to win through to Coburg, Germany for “International Jeux Sans Frontieres.”

Precision landings by four members of the North Wings parachute team got the programme off to a spectacular start.

Comic giants and costume dogs

Then the real action of the afternoon began as comic giants tussled, costume dogs raced, and the crowd laughed.

The actual recording of the event lasted less than two hours, but for the participants it was a

full day of action beginning at 9am.

The event itself was the culmination of months of planning and apart from an eccentric scoreboard, which refused to work at vital moments, there was no major hitches.

In 1981, it got even more competitive when Sunderland took part in the European event.

The Sunderland's team pictured training for Jeux Sans Frontieres in 1981.

The search was on to find a team to compete in the Sunderland leg of the It’s A Knockout competition.

Planning meetings held in advance

A preliminary meeting held at Bede School attracted a crop of likely athletes but the organisers were looking for more.

Bede School in Durham Road, Sunderland.

Any athletic person over 16 was invited to enter the selection trials, which were to be held at Ryhope Recreation Park on April 2 in 1981.

The final team was due to compete against teams from six countries in the “Jeux Sans Frontieres” contest at Washington Bowl on August 26.

Who remembers how Sunderland did. Were you on the team?