It was a big day for Harold Wilson in 1964 - when he stood for election in Sunderland.

However, he lost after campaigning that the comprehensive school system was the way forward.

Intrigued? Philip Curtis, from Sunderland Antiquarian Society, explains more.

Election fever was growing in 1964.

Could Labour take a win from the Conservatives?

While the real General Election was grabbing the public's interest, Bede Grammar School for Boys held their own mock version.

What made it unusual was that the pupil who stood as Labour candidate was called Harold Wilson, the same name as the real Labour Party leader.

Harold argued for a comprehensive school education system.

Harold's case for the comprehensive system

Young Harold was a sixth form maths and physics student.

Like his namesake, he believed in comprehensive education, which would have meant the end of Bede as a grammar school.

Bede School in Durham Road, Sunderland.

He said: “I think it is too early an age at which to decide a child’s future.”

Hundreds voted in the school election

He believed the comprehensive system was more flexible and would achieve greater economy in the use of teachers.

His Conservative opponent, William Blyth, defended the grammar school system.

The Bede General Election was held just before the real poll and the result was as follows:–

William Blyth (Con) 493.

Harold Wilson (Lab) 234.

David J. Winters (Lib) 155.

Peter Crowder (Ind) 46.

D.T.W. Carter (Ind) 12.

Harold Wilson lost to the Tory candidate at Bede by 259 votes.

A national triumph for Harold

When the real General Election was held two days later the other Harold Wilson defeated Alec Douglas-Home and became the first Labour Prime Minister for 14 years.

Labour leader Harold Wilson on a visit to Wearside in the 1960s.

Sunderland also returned two Labour MPs – Fred Willey and Gordon Bagier.

Taking their case to London

In the month following the mock election, sixth formers at Bede Boys’ and Girls’ Grammar Schools organised a petition against the Local Education Authority’s plans to convert grammar schools into comprehensives.

Bede Boys’ School headmaster, A.J.B. Budge, said at the time: “This petition is being organized outside the school. The pupils are acting completely independently.

Bede Boys’ School headmaster, A.J.B. Budge.

"In the circumstances I feel I have not the right to interfere with their freedom in such matters … after all, the people are in the 18 to 19 age group and have reached a stage of maturity when they must be allowed to express themselves.”

These sentiments were shared by the Bede Girls’ School headmistress, Elizabeth Bradbury, who said: “I want to associate myself completely with the views of Mr Budge.”

4,600 signed the petition

On November 26, 1964 the petition, signed by 4,600 people, was handed to Reg Prentice, Minister of State for Education and Science, at the House of Commons.

Bede School in the 1960s.

The deputation included William Blyth (who had won the mock General Election) and Jean Barnes, the Head Boy and Head Girl of Bede Grammar Schools, as well as Peter Bettess and Elke Burnham who were the former head pupils who were then studying at London University.

The MP for Sunderland South, Gordon Bagier, introduced the deputation to the Minister who spent 15 minutes chatting with them.

Gordon Bagier, the MP for Sunderland South.

The Minister said that the petition against the loss of grammar school status for Bede Schools would be accepted as evidence of substantial local feeling when the Government considered Sunderland Education Committee’s plan for comprehensive secondary schools.

After a hard-fought battle, Bede Grammar Schools eventually did become comprehensive.

Thanks to Philip for another excerpt from the Sunderland Antiquarian Society archives.

123 years of Sunderland history under one roof

The society, which was founded in 1900, holds extensive archives which were amassed and donated by the people of Sunderland.

To find out more, interested people should visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

You could also get along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

