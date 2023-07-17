Storms and sunshine - 22 pictures from Sunderland's Summer Streets festival

Sunderland's Summer Streets Festival got off to a soggy start - but better times prevailed in the end.

Stormy weather got the better of Sunderland's Summer Streets festival at the weekend - for one day, at least.

A combination of high winds and torrential rain meant an early end to proceedings on Saturday.

But though the winds persisted on Sunday, there was no repeat of the rain, with bright sunshine for much of the afternoon.

Photographer Stu Norton was in Cliff Park on both days - did he spot you?

1 . Day two of the Summer Streets event at Cliff Park following the first day being cancelled. The craft tent at Sunderland's Summer Streets festival on Sunday Photo Sales

2 . Hiding from the rain at Sunderland's Summer Streets festival on Saturday Hiding from the rain at Sunderland's Summer Streets festival on Saturday Photo Sales

3 . Echo reporter Kevin Clark was among the crowds at Sunderland's Summer Streets festival on Sunday Echo reporter Kevin Clark was among the crowds at Sunderland's Summer Streets festival on Sunday Photo Sales

4 . Thunder storms cancel the Summer Streets event at Cliff Park. The weather got the better of organisers at Sunderland's Summer Streets festival on Saturday Photo Sales

