Storms and sunshine - 22 pictures from Sunderland's Summer Streets festival
Sunderland's Summer Streets Festival got off to a soggy start - but better times prevailed in the end.
Stormy weather got the better of Sunderland's Summer Streets festival at the weekend - for one day, at least.
A combination of high winds and torrential rain meant an early end to proceedings on Saturday.
But though the winds persisted on Sunday, there was no repeat of the rain, with bright sunshine for much of the afternoon.
Photographer Stu Norton was in Cliff Park on both days - did he spot you?
Page 1 of 6