News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Pictures from the Sunderland Summer Streets festivalPictures from the Sunderland Summer Streets festival
Pictures from the Sunderland Summer Streets festival

Storms and sunshine - 22 pictures from Sunderland's Summer Streets festival

Sunderland's Summer Streets Festival got off to a soggy start - but better times prevailed in the end.

By Kevin Clark
Published 17th Jul 2023, 15:50 BST

Stormy weather got the better of Sunderland's Summer Streets festival at the weekend - for one day, at least.

A combination of high winds and torrential rain meant an early end to proceedings on Saturday.

But though the winds persisted on Sunday, there was no repeat of the rain, with bright sunshine for much of the afternoon.

Photographer Stu Norton was in Cliff Park on both days - did he spot you?

The craft tent at Sunderland's Summer Streets festival on Sunday

1. Day two of the Summer Streets event at Cliff Park following the first day being cancelled.

The craft tent at Sunderland's Summer Streets festival on Sunday

Photo Sales
Hiding from the rain at Sunderland's Summer Streets festival on Saturday

2. Hiding from the rain at Sunderland's Summer Streets festival on Saturday

Hiding from the rain at Sunderland's Summer Streets festival on Saturday

Photo Sales
Echo reporter Kevin Clark was among the crowds at Sunderland's Summer Streets festival on Sunday

3. Echo reporter Kevin Clark was among the crowds at Sunderland's Summer Streets festival on Sunday

Echo reporter Kevin Clark was among the crowds at Sunderland's Summer Streets festival on Sunday

Photo Sales
The weather got the better of organisers at Sunderland's Summer Streets festival on Saturday

4. Thunder storms cancel the Summer Streets event at Cliff Park.

The weather got the better of organisers at Sunderland's Summer Streets festival on Saturday

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Sunderland Echo